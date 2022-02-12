Everton 3 Leeds United 0 - Marcelo Bielsa on defeat, Raphinha change and Stuart Dallas injury
Leeds United take on Everton in their latest Premier League fixture at Goodison Park today and we will bring you all the action as it unfolds here.
The two teams are side by side in the Premier League table, Leeds 15th and four points ahead of 16th-placed Everton who have played a game less.
Today's fixture marks a first home league game in charge for new Toffees boss Frank Lampard whose side were beaten 3-1 at Newcastle United on Tuesday night.
Marcelo Bielsa' s Whites were involved in a 3-3 thriller at Aston Villa the following night.
Everton 3 Leeds United 0 - FULL TIME
Marcelo Bielsa reaction in full:
Bielsa on Dallas injury
“Sincerely, I can’t answer you yet because I haven’t been able to hear the report yet.”
“It was a fair result. They established differences that justified their goals.
“They are different games and in the one today it was very difficult for us to defend. If you watch the game you will see it was difficult for us to anticipate their forwards.
“They attacked better than us. In the second half we defended a little bit better but we couldn’t manage to attack.”
On Raphinha’s substitution: “I decided that Daniel James should take over his role on the right and Tyler Roberts take over in the centre. He is not injured.”
Marcelo Bielsa holding his post-match press conference now.
Hjelde is up - and that’s full time soon after
90 + 3: But hobbling on the touchline, walking off. And as he heads down the tunnel the full-time whistle is blown shortly afterwards.
Hjelde now down injured
90 + 3: Looks in some discomfort and down getting treatment, it’s his right leg
Three minutes added time
90: But it’s Everton attacking
WHAT A SAVE MESLIER
90: Superb flying save to tip a Rondon volley from close range over the bar, save of the season job
Llorente is okay
87: Back on the pitch and seems okay
Final Everton sub
86: Richarlison off for Rondon