Everton 3 Leeds United 0 - Graham Smyth's player ratings as Whites are hit with more injury woe at Goodison Park

Frank Lampard's newly-inherited side went ahead in the tenth minute after a cross from Donny van de Beek was headed home by Seamus Coleman from close range.

Leeds had lost Stuart Dallas to injury one minute earlier and United's afternoon took another turn for the worse when Everton doubled their advantage in the 23rd minute as Michael Keane headed home a corner.

Rodrigo had been denied by the crossbar after a fine volley moments earlier but the Toffees created a host of chances, substitute Leo Hjelde producing a fine tackle to deny Richarlison and Illan Meslier saving well to push a Dominic Calvert-Lewin shot wide.

The half then ended with Rodrigo being denied by the crossbar for a second time and in similar circumstances, a rising shot from the edge of the box smacking back off the frame of the goal.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa opted to make a double change during the interval and it was star man Raphinha and Mateusz Klich who were taken off as Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw were introduced.

Roberts went up front but the only real chance fell to Dan James who cut in and fired wide and Everton added a third in the 78th minute when Richarlison danced around the box before firing a low shot past Meslier into the bottom left corner.

The Toffees then would have added a fourth in the 90th minute but for a superb save from Meslier to tip a fierce Salomon Rondon volley over the bar and United then lost Hjelde to injury deep in second half stoppage time.

Graham Smyth, the YEP's chief football writer, hands out the scores.

1. Illan Meslier 6 - Didn't have a huge amount to do other than pick the ball out of his net. Incredible save kept it at 3-0 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Luke Ayling 4 - Couldn't get anything going down his flank and couldn't stop Everton from causing problems there Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Diego Llorente 5 - Struggled to contain Everton's attack, had little in the way of options to hit in possession. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Pascal Struijk 5 - Had a good battle with Calvert-Lewin, did well for the most part. Beaten in the air for the second goal. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales