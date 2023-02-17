Everton 1 Leeds United 0: Reaction and analysis as defeat sends Whites second-bottom
Leeds United face a massive fixture at Everton today as third-bottom hosts fourth-bottom in a 3pm relegation-battle cruncher at Goodison Park.
Under-21s boss Michael Skubala is taking his third game in caretaker charge of the managerless Whites who sit 17th in the Premier League table and only outside of the division’s drop zone by a point.
This afternoon’s hosts Everton are the side directly below them meaning Leeds would fall into the division’s relegation zone with a defeat but a victory could take the Whites four points clear of the bottom three.
Second-bottom Bournemouth are level on points with Everton and the Cherries visit 15th-placed Wolves today, also in a 3pm kick-off. Our live blog from Goodison Park will bring you live match updates and analysis followed by reaction from both camps.
Everton 1 Leeds United 0 live
Key Events
- 3pm kick-off at Goodison Park
- Leeds unchanged
A series of coming togethers after full time whistle, Ayling and Coleman too but they hug in the end, Kristensen arguing with the officials
90 + 2: As Greenwood tries a throughball for Bamford, Pickford gets there and dramatically smothers the ball
89: Free kick is cleared and Simms plays in Doucore one on one, but he dithers and Leeds clear as Aaronson gets back