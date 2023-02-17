News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Everton 1 Leeds United 0: Reaction and analysis as defeat sends Whites second-bottom

Leeds United face a massive fixture at Everton today as third-bottom hosts fourth-bottom in a 3pm relegation-battle cruncher at Goodison Park.

By Lee Sobot
3 minutes ago

Under-21s boss Michael Skubala is taking his third game in caretaker charge of the managerless Whites who sit 17th in the Premier League table and only outside of the division’s drop zone by a point.

This afternoon’s hosts Everton are the side directly below them meaning Leeds would fall into the division’s relegation zone with a defeat but a victory could take the Whites four points clear of the bottom three.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Second-bottom Bournemouth are level on points with Everton and the Cherries visit 15th-placed Wolves today, also in a 3pm kick-off. Our live blog from Goodison Park will bring you live match updates and analysis followed by reaction from both camps.

BASEMENT BATTLE: Between Everton and Leeds United at Goodison Park.

Everton 1 Leeds United 0 live

Key Events

  • 3pm kick-off at Goodison Park
  • Leeds unchanged
Show new updates

The ratings

Gnonto booked

A series of coming togethers after full time whistle, Ayling and Coleman too but they hug in the end, Kristensen arguing with the officials

Full time

Everton 1 Leeds 0. Very very worrying

Final minute

Everton almost there, awful display from Leeds

Too much on it

90 + 2: As Greenwood tries a throughball for Bamford, Pickford gets there and dramatically smothers the ball

Another waste

90: Kristensen foul throw

4 added minutes

90: Leeds throw deep in Everton half

Grandstand finish

90: End to end as we hit 90

HUGE CHANCE EVERTON

89: Free kick is cleared and Simms plays in Doucore one on one, but he dithers and Leeds clear as Aaronson gets back

Dyche

87: More or less on the pitch as Leeds push everything forward, free kick on the touchline

Next Page
Page 1 of 10
EvertonLeedsPremier LeagueWolves