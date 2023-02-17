Everton 1 Leeds United 0: Reaction and analysis as defeat sends Whites second-bottom

Under-21s boss Michael Skubala is taking his third game in caretaker charge of the managerless Whites who sit 17th in the Premier League table and only outside of the division’s drop zone by a point.

This afternoon’s hosts Everton are the side directly below them meaning Leeds would fall into the division’s relegation zone with a defeat but a victory could take the Whites four points clear of the bottom three.

Second-bottom Bournemouth are level on points with Everton and the Cherries visit 15th-placed Wolves today, also in a 3pm kick-off. Our live blog from Goodison Park will bring you live match updates and analysis followed by reaction from both camps.