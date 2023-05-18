Leeds news you can trust since 1890
European club reportedly turn down £15 million Leeds United agreement in favour of free transfer

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente is not expected to make a permanent switch to Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma, according to Italian daily newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

By Joe Donnohue
Published 18th May 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read

The Italian outlet states Roma will instead turn to Eintracht Frankfurt central defender Evan N’dicka on a free transfer this summer, opting not to take up their €18 million (£15.6 million) option to sign Llorente permanently.

Leeds’ Spanish centre-back has been on loan with the Serie A club since January, having sought an Elland Road exit, partly due to personal reasons, former head coach Jesse Marsch admitted at the time.

“We realise we’re a bit under-staffed in the defence,” Marsch said, prior to what proved to be his final game in charge away to Nottingham Forest.

BERGAMO, ITALY - APRIL 24: Bryan Cristante of AS Roma checks on teammate Diego Llorente as they go down during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and AS Roma at Gewiss Stadium on April 24, 2023 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)BERGAMO, ITALY - APRIL 24: Bryan Cristante of AS Roma checks on teammate Diego Llorente as they go down during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and AS Roma at Gewiss Stadium on April 24, 2023 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
"But Diego felt there were some aspects of his personal life that compelled him to make a change in his career.”

Llorente’s buy option was negotiated as part of his initial loan deal, but after making just six starts, appears unlikely to sign for good at Stadio Olimpico, according to the Italian daily.

This would mean Llorente returns to Thorp Arch for pre-season, although in the event of relegation from the Premier League, the 29-year-old Spain international could potentially seek another move elsewhere to play top-flight football, possibly on loan once more.

Llorente remains contracted at Elland Road until the summer of 2026 having signed an extension with Leeds earlier this season.

