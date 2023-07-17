Ampadu is expected to become Leeds’ first addition this summer following a string of loan moves throughout his time at parent club Chelsea.

The Welsh international has one year remaining on his Blues’ contract and is in advanced talks over a permanent switch to Elland Road, which could be confirmed in the coming days.

Twenty-two-year-old Ampadu is likely to arrive at Elland Road with a view to featuring as a midfielder, owing to his experience at No. 6 for Wales. The experienced youngster already has 44 international caps to his name and 60 appearances in Italy’s top flight where he represented loan clubs Venezia and Spezia over the past two seasons.

Wales' Ethan Ampadu during the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar. Picture date: Tuesday November 29, 2022. (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

During his time in Serie A, Ampadu operated as a defensive midfielder with newly-promoted Venezia and latterly as a centre-back in a three-man defensive line as Spezia were relegated last season.

Ampadu’s preference is understood to be as a deep-lying midfielder, breaking up opposition attacks, but has extensive experience as a right-sided centre-half.

Independent youth football experts Scouted Football have described Ampadu to the YEP as a ‘mobile, composed and tenacious defensive player with a good range of passing’, in addition to ‘leadership qualities’.

Analyst and scout Orlando Valman described Ampadu’s style for the publication in 2021: “The Welshman has played a number of different positions throughout his career so far, both at club level and international level, but anchoring a midfield three is probably what suits him best, especially long-term.

"[Ampadu] would most likely benefit more from playing for a regularly-winning, possession-heavy side this season, perhaps even a step down in the Championship.”

Leeds are expected to adopt a ball-dominant, possession-based style under new manager Daniel Farke this season.

Ampadu made his professional debut at the age of 15 representing local side Exeter City; his League Two bow coming a month before his 16th birthday.

Chelsea subsequently signed the youngster who was sent on loan to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig and Sheffield United before his two-year stay in Italy.

The 22-year-old also appeared at last year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, starting each of Wales’ three group stage matches, as well as making three appearances at UEFA Euro 2020 two summers ago.

Ampadu is a progressive passer with the ball at his feet and an active defensive presence, ranking highly amongst positional peers for tackles and clearances, while also boasting a good aerial presence for his height.