Leeds United are expected to welcome club captain Ethan Ampadu and Patrick Bamford back into team training following the international break.

Leeds are set to have two of their most experienced players back available for most of their final eight Championship games this season as Ampadu and Bamford make a return.

Thirty-one-year-old forward Bamford has been out since the beginning of the year with what was initially described as a 'six-to-eight week' hamstring injury. Having overcome this latest issue, the striker has been working on match fitness at Thorp Arch over the recent weeks and during the international break brought himself closer to an on-field return.

Ampadu, meanwhile, sustained a knee injury last month and has missed five matches since. Surgery to remedy the issue was considered, however, 'conservative', non-invasive rehabilitation methods were instead preferred, opening up the possibility that the skipper may yet have a role to play this season.

The Leeds captain did not go away with Wales during this month's international window, remaining at Thorp Arch where his rehab programme continues. Whilst the 24-year-old is not as far along in his recovery as Bamford, there is hope among some quarters at Leeds that Ampadu can play again sooner than expected.

"There's a good chance that if the rehab programme works in the proper way, that this will be successful, but it would still mean that he's definitely out for a few weeks," Farke said, discussing Ampadu's condition late last month.

"Normally, we'd expect him to be out for four to six weeks, so it means we won't see him back in team training [before] the international break.

"Fingers crossed, everything works in the proper way, then we have him available for at least the run in."

Needless to say, the experience, quality and availability of both players is a boost to Daniel Farke and the Leeds squad, allowing United to field stronger, savvier lineups between now and the end of the season.

Tony Johnson

Joel Piroe will continue as Leeds' first choice in the centre-forward position but Bamford's return does give United an alternative to Spain Under-21 international Mateo Joseph from the bench.

Likewise, once Ampadu is back up to speed, which fitness-wise should not take too long given regular matchday involvement over the past several seasons, Farke will have his preferred 'deep six' to anchor the Whites midfield at his disposal yet again.