Third-placed Leeds approached Saturday's Elland Road showdown having taken just one point from their last two games but bounced back in style with a 4-0 blitz of the Tractor Boys. The victory cut the gap to the Championship's automatic promotion places down to seven points and also completed a double over an Ipswich side who have lost three games all season with two of those reverses coming to Leeds.

Ampadu, though, asked the question of what two wins against Ipswich would actually mean if his side's season did not end up with promotion and the eyed points tally when asked if Leeds could take more than just the three points from Saturday's win given the nature of the opposition and performance.

"It depends," reasoned Ampadu to LUTV. "At the end of the day, our aim will be to get the most points in the league and we are only at the halfway point. So today was a good day. Obviously we have played them twice and had two good results but there's still such a long way to go. If we don't achieve our goals then what do these two performances mean? It's about kicking on, keeping the confidence, keeping the belief and then trying to reach the next level."

AMBITION: Declared by Leeds United midfielder Ethan Ampadu, left, pictured celebrating with goalscorer Joel Piroe, centre, and Georginio Rutter, right, after Piroe's strike put the Whites 4-0 up in Saturday's Championship romp against Ipswich Town at Elland Road. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Reflecting on Saturday's performance, Ampadu admitted: "I am not going to sit here and say that we are not happy. What more could you have got from that game? Goals, clean sheet, fans were amazing, a pretty special day leading up to Christmas Day."