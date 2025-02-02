Ethan Ampadu makes unreal Leeds United declaration as Whites vacuum is identified

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has given his verdict following Saturday’s 7-0 hammering of Cardiff.

Ethan Ampadu has made an unreal Leeds United declaration, accompanied with a Whites vacuum label.

Club captain Ampadu again lined up at centre-back for Saturday’s Championship hosting of Cardiff City despite natural centre-half Pascal Struijk being back available after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Struijk, who only returned to training on Tuesday, reappeared on the Whites bench as natural centre midfielder Ampadu and Wales international teammate Joe Rodon maintained their centre-back axis.

The pair helped Leeds to yet another clean sheet yet the game’s focus was thoroughly on the other end of the pitch as Daniel Farke’s Whites dished out a 7-0 hammering to their visitors.

Ampadu then hailed the “unreal” display on his Instagram page which prompted big praise for the captain himself.

Taking to his Instagram page, Ampadu wrote: “Lads were unreal, three points and an enjoyable afternoon for you all.”

Ampadu himself was then saluted in several of the replies, including from winger Largie Ramazani who replied with “absolute Hoover you are”.