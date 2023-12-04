Ethan Ampadu makes Leeds United transfer wish clear with two-word message

Ethan Ampadu has enjoyed a fine start to his Leeds United career - and wants to see one of the club's loan players pen a permanent deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rodon moved to Leeds on loan from Spurs in the summer and has impressed under Daniel Farke, playing in all but three Championship games to help the Whites sit third in the table after 19 games. Leeds defeated Middlesbrough 3-2 on Saturday, as they responded from conceding an early goal to score three times without reply which proved enough to see off Michael Carrick's side. Dan James scored for the hosts just two minutes after Emmanuel Latte Lath had put Boro ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crysencio Summerville scored with seven minutes gone in a frantic start before Joel Piroe netted from the penalty spot. Lath replied for the visitors, who finished the game with 10 men after Anfernee Dijksteel was sent off just after the hour. After the game, Rodon posted on Instagram: "Another important win onto the next." Responding to that post, Ampadu simply asked Rodon to "please stay". The pair also play together at international level for Wales.

Speaking early last month, Farke confirmed Rodon would be remaining at Leeds until the end of the season despite some injury concerns at his parent club Tottenham Hotspur. Farke said ahead of the win over Plymouth Argyle on November 11: “Joe will stay. He is an important player for my plans. It is important we have stability and no uncertainty, so he will stay with us. I am pleased with his development but he has to keep going. Brilliant so far.”