Ethan Ampadu makes Leeds United kit quip upon Blackburn win with fan admission as long wait ends
Leeds United have ended a long wait - and Ethan Ampadu knows it.
Whites star Ethan Ampadu made a Leeds United changed kit quip after his team's victory at Blackburn Rovers with a message for the club's travelling fans.
Leeds headed for Saturday's Championship clash at Ewood Park having not won in changed colours on the road since the 2-1 triumph at Brentford on the final day of the 2021-22 season in lilac colours which safeguarded the club's Premier League status.
Daniel Farke's side lined up in their pink and yellow third strip and Ampadu was quick to highlight the act of Leeds finally winning in a changed strip after the 2-0 success.
Goals from Dan James and Crysencio Summerville saw Leeds to victory in front of nearly 7,400 away fans who Ampadu admitted were "unreal."
"Finally a post in an away kit," wrote the Whites star in an Instagram post along with the grinning face/sweating relief emoji. "Big win and unreal support."