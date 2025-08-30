Ethan Ampadu has issued a message to Leeds United’s supporters.

Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has made an honest Leeds United admission with a message to his team’s supporters and a club must.

Ampadu is currently sidelined with an MCL knee injury that the skipper suffered in United’s first game of the new Premier League season at home to Everton in which the Whites recorded a 1-0 victory.

It meant Ampadu was forced to look on from the sidelines as his men were blitzed 5-0 at last weekend’s Premier League hosts Arsenal before suffering an early Carabao Cup exit at Tuesday night’s hosts Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds now have the opportunity to bounce back with Saturday evening’s Premier League visit of Newcastle United who Ampadu has warned will be one of the best teams to line up at Elland Road all season.

As the Whites battle to survive their first season back, Ampadu has declared that his club must make their home ground a fortress in order to achieve their objectives as the skipper saluted the “intimidating” atmosphere created for the season opener against Everton.

Ampadu, though, writing in his captain’s column of the matchday programme, also admitted that his team should have beaten Tuesday night’s second tier hosts Wednesday as he issued an apology to the club’s fans.

“I can’t emphasise enough”

“Naturally, on Tuesday, the whole dressing room was frustrated with the defeat away at Sheffield Wednesday,” wrote the captain.

“We knew it was a game which we should have won and to not do so was really disappointing.

“We’re sorry we couldn’t reward the fans who made the journey down the M1.

“Today, we welcome Newcastle United and we know they will be one of the best sides to visit Elland Road this season.

“In order to come away with any positive result, we need to be at our very best for 90 minutes and this is what the lads will be trying to do.

“I can’t emphasise enough, if we are going to achieve goals this season, we need to make this place a fortress and it was just that in our opening game. the atmosphere was fantastic.

“It makes such a difference to us and intimidates the opposition and we need that to continue, which I’m sure it will.”