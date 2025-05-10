Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The celebrations continue for Whites skipper Ethan Ampadu.

Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has issued a Leeds United message following the club’s title celebrations and received a Whites award.

United’s players are now on their summer breaks following their stellar season which saw the club promoted back to the Premier League as Championship champions.

Manor Solomon’s late strike sealed the title through last Saturday’s 2-1 win at Plymouth Argyle which was followed by the club’s parade through the city centre two days later.

Ampadu led the celebrations on the open top bus in front of an estimated 150,000 fans on the packed streets of Leeds before United’s players then signed off for the summer.

Ampadu, though, is ensuring the celebrations of the season go on a little longer, the skipper taking to social media to issue a message as part of a week in which he has also received a new Whites award.

Leeds announced on Friday that Ampadu had been named the club’s PFA Community Champion for the 2024/25 season.

As part of a stellar impact off the pitch too, the award recognises the skipper’s commitment to community visits and educational initiatives throughout the campaign.

Taking to social media, Ampadu wrote: “What a team, what a fanbase, what a city.”

Ampadu added: “Thank you for this incredible season Leeds.”

Upon receiving his award, Ampadu beamed: “I feel really honoured to receive this award, and it has honestly been a pleasure to take part in the different visits and meet so many different people throughout the season.

“I've said it quite a few times recently, but I feel at home here in Leeds and at this club, so whenever I get asked to support an important campaign, or meet with supporters, I'm always really excited to.

“It's always nice to see smiles on people’s faces, and equally doing these things puts a smile on my face too.”