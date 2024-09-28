Ethan Ampadu launches defence of Leeds United side and declares what Whites need v Coventry City
Ethan Ampadu has launched a defence of his Leeds United side and declared what his Whites will need in Saturday’s Championship clash against Coventry City at Elland Road.
Leeds will be looking to record back-to-back wins from the fixture following last weekend’s 2-0 victory at the division’s bottom side Cardiff City who played three quarters of the contest with ten men.
It took until the 87th minute for Farke’s side to bag their second goal through Joel Piroe but Ampadu has declared just how difficult a game at Cardiff can be - particularly as a side sits dep with ten men.
The Leeds captain now says his team will need to repeat the standards shown in the wins against Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday and also Cardiff to take another three points against Saturday’s visitors Coventry.
Writing in the matchday programme, Ampadu declared: “No matter what anyone says, going away to Cardiff is never an easy prospect and playing against ten men can also be harder than it looks.
“I thought we produced a really professional and dominant performance and we barely gave Cardiff a sniff, we were in complete control throughout. It was an important three points for us and, naturally, we were really pleased to record our fourth clean sheet in five games, which is what we pride ourselves on from a defensive point of view.”
Ampadu added: “As much of a cliche as it is, every game in this league is difficult and today against Coventry City will be no different. They have good players and we know we have to reach the standards which we showed against Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Cardiff City, in order to get the three points.”
