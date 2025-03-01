Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has issued a message ahead of Saturday’s visit of West Brom.

Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu has issued a levels warning ahead with rival praise ahead of Saturday’s visit of West Brom.

Ampadu is facing another spell on the sidelines with a knee cartilage injury and was forced to look on from the sidelines as Leeds fought back from 1-0 down to record a brilliant 3-1 win in Monday night’s clash at Sheffield United.

The victory arrived hot on the heels of another comeback success against another promotion rival via the previous Monday night’s 2-1 triumph at home to Sunderland.

Those wins have left Leeds five points clear at the top of the division but Ampadu has warned that a test “no different” to Sheffield United and Sunderland now presents itself with Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against fifth-placed West Brom.

Writing in his captain’s column, Ampadu said: “We have had some really difficult tests in recent weeks and today will be no different against West Bromwich Albion, who have been in the top six throughout the season.

“They have a great deal of experience and know-how throughout their squad and a very good manager in Tony Mowbray. They will be looking to end our run and we can’t afford to let our levels drop if we are going to get a good result.”