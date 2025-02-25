Ethan Ampadu issues incredible message after Leeds United injury blow and comeback

Whites captain Ethan Ampadu is facing another spell on the sidelines.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ethan Ampadu has issued a beaming message about his Leeds United teammates following Monday night’s stunning Whites comeback at Sheffield United which followed a personal injury blow.

Club captain Ampadu is facing another spell out with a knee injury suffered in training and was forced to watch Monday evening’s top-of-the-table Championship clash at Bramall Lane from the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News of Ampadu’s injury emerged as team news dropped with Ampadu not involved despite arriving with the matchday squad.

The skipper then saw his side fall behind to an Illan Meslier own goal yet Leeds produced another incredible turnaround as second half goals from Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe sealed a thrilling 3-1 success.

The victory pushed Leeds five points clear at the top of the division and Ampadu was quick to salute his team mates.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ampadu posted a photograph of the club’s full-time graphic together with the words: “This team. Incredible fight from the boys.”