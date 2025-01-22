Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Skipper Ethan Ampadu has issued a Leeds United play-offs warning.

Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has issued a Leeds United play-offs warning over a Championship rival with a message to the club’s fans.

Leeds have dropped back to second place in the table by virtue of Sheffield United’s Tuesday night victory at Swansea City but Daniel Farke’s Whites can reclaim top spot with three points from Wednesday night’s game in hand at home to Norwich City.

Leeds are nine positions and 20 points higher than the tenth-placed Canaries but Ampadu has issued a reminder that Norwich made last season’s play-offs with a declaration about their aims to do so again 12 months on.

Writing in his captain’s column of the match night programme, Ampadu reasoned: “Obviously, we go into every home game wanting to collect the three points and our record over the last nine league games here has been something we’re very proud of.

“However, we know teams will come here wanting to end that run and it will be no different with Norwich City this evening.

“We know they are a good team, having reached the play-offs last season, and I’m sure they will be aiming to be in the top six again this season.”

Wednesday night’s clash marks a third game at Elland Road on the spin following Sunday’s league hosting of Sheffield Wednesday and the previous weekend’s FA Cup clash against Harrogate Town.

Issuing a message to his club’s fans, Ampadu added: “We know it’s not always easy for supporters to attend three home games in quick succession, so we can’t thank you enough for your fantastic support. We all hope we can reward it again this evening with three points.”