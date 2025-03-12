Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has had his say on a Leeds United setback.

Ethan Ampadu has issued a determined message following the setback of Sunday’s defeat at Portsmouth, declaring the immediate new aim with a Whites warning.

Daniel Farke’s Whites went into Sunday’s Championship clash at Fratton Park on a 16-game unbeaten run yet that run was ultimately ended as John Mousinho’s hosts recorded a 1-0 success.

Leeds now have a quick return to action with Wednesday evening’s hosting of Millwall, ahead of which Ampadu has declared the immediate aim to start a new unbeaten run.

Writing in his captain’s column of the match night programme, Ampadu served up praise for Sunday’s victors Portsmouth but highlighted how his team still had enough chances to win the game.

Leeds, though, now have the task of bouncing back against Millwall, of whom Ampadu has signalled a big warning about following two defeats to the Lions already this term.

Ampadu wrote: “At Portsmouth on Sunday, we were frustrated that we didn't take anything out of the game.

“Credit to Portsmouth, they played well and made it difficult for us and you can see why their home record is so good, with the fans right behind them, in a similar way to how our supporters are here at Elland Road.

“However, we also felt we had plenty of opportunities to put the ball in the net, but unfortunately it was just one of those days where we were left to rue missed chances. It's one defeat, which ended our great run of form, however, we now have to start a new run, beginning tonight.

"We know tonight's test against Millwall will be far from easy, having already suffered defeat twice this season against them, in the league and in the FA Cup. Tonight, we have an opportunity to rectify that and it is something as a group we will all be striving to do."