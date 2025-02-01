Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds host Cardiff sat two points clear in top spot after Monday night’s goalless draw at Burnley.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has delivered his Leeds United v Burnley verdict with a season prediction and Cardiff City warning.

Leeds are heading for Saturday afternoon’s Championship hosting of Cardiff two points clear at the top of the division yet seeking a return to winning ways after Monday night’s goalless draw at third-placed Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ampadu, though, has served up praise for Burnley and predicted that his team’s point at Turf Moor will be a “good point gained” in the long run as Daniel Farke’s eye automatic promotion.

The Leeds skipper also fired a warning about what will be needed against Saturday’s visitors Cardiff who sit 18th in the table but are unbeaten in eight.

Writing in his captain’s column of Saturday’s matchday programme, Ampadu reasoned: “We always go into every game wanting to take the three points, so naturally against Burnley there was a tinge of disappointment that we didn’t manage to win.

“However, when you can’t win a match, it’s really important to make sure you don’t lose it. Of course, at this stage of the season, the table doesn’t lie - Burnley are a very good and a very strong team and their defensive record is excellent. Again, as against Norwich, we were really pleased to record another clean sheet, which was our fourth in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are on a very good path still unbeaten over a long period now and I think it will be a good point gained for us.”

Turning attentions to Cardiff, Ampadu continued: “Today we’re pleased to be back at Elland Road and hopefully the conditions will be better than they were on Monday.

“Cardiff City have been on a really good run of form of late, so I’m sure they will come here confident, looking to end our unbeaten streaks both here and across all competitions.

“We know it will be tough and we need to maintain our levels and concentration for the full 90 minutes to come away with a positive result.”