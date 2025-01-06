Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s captain has had his say on events at Hull.

Ethan Ampadu has delivered a frank assessment of Leeds United‘s collapse at Hull City with a message to the club’s fans.

Club captain Ampadu who has recently returned from a knee injury came back into the starting XI for Saturday’s Championship clash at Hull in which he replaced the injured Pascal Struijk at centre-back.

Ampadu lined up alongside Wales international teammate Joe Rodon at the heart of the defence but Leeds suffered an early setback as Abu Kamare fired the Tigers into a fifth-minute lead.

Leeds then looked to have pulled off an impressive comeback as they hit back to lead 3-1 with just 18 minutes left yet a huge error from keeper Illan Meslier gifted the hosts a second goal through Joao Pedro with nine minutes left.

Kamara then struck his second of the game as Leeds failed to clear a corner in the 89th minute, the Tigers salvaging a 3-3 draw which led to United’s lead at the top of the division being cut to a point.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ampadu wrote: “Disappointed, we know it wasn’t good enough from us this weekend. Thank you as always for the support.”