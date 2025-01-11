Ethan Ampadu makes Leeds United FA Cup declaration with Harrogate Town warning and 'levels' statement

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 11th Jan 2025, 16:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ethan Ampadu has shared his thoughts ahead of the FA Cup clash against Harrogate Town.

Whites skipper Ethan Ampadu has declared Leeds United’s FA Cup intent with a Harrogate Town warning.

Leeds and Town will meet in a first ever competitive fixture between the two sides in Saturday evening’s 5.45pm kick-off at Elland Road in the FA Cup third round.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sixty seven places separate the two teams in the EFL ladder but Ampadu has fired an “upset” warning in setting out the Whites levels required and intent for the competition as a whole.

Writing in his captain’s column of the matchday programme, Ampadu said: “Today we enter a new competition in the FA Cup. When you come up against a teams from a lower division in this tournament it is always tough and every single season you see cup upset after cup upset.

“We, of course, don’t want to be on the end of a cup upset against Harrogate Town and we know we need to produce a professional performance and reach the levels we have shown in the league here at Elland Road in order to progress to the next round, which we will be striving to do.”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice