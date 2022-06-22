Twenty-one-year old Leeds-born striker sensation Erling has joined City from Borussia Dortmund for £51m and the new recruit is already favourite to win next season's Golden Boot.

Erling's dad Alfie, though, has reminded his son about how many Premier League goals he scored himself as a midfielder for either Leeds, City or Forest between 1994 and 2000 - the year in which Erling was born.

In a brilliant video of the two sat together watching past games on Manchester City's You Tube channel, Alfie admitted: "I was a better defender then scoring goals I must say.

CHALLENGE: From former Leeds United, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, centre, to his son and new Golden Boot favourite Erling, right, at City. Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images.

"But I still have 18 in the Premier League, so I'm quite happy. Before you have 18, you can't say anything."

Erling smiled: "I have to say I'm a better finisher.

"I have to say this. But to be a kind of defender/midfielder, it was not bad.

"I've seen some nice goals from you, there were some nice misses as well I have to say."