Equation simple as decision taken on Leeds United's Rasmus Kristensen upon crunch time

Whites right back Kristensen starts for the Danes who must beat Australia in this afternoon’s group stage finale against Australia to have any chance of progressing to the last 16. Denmark will then also have to hope that France do them some sort of favour against Tunisia as both games kick-off at 3pm. The Danes are third in the group on one point, two points behind Australia who occupy the group's second qualifying spot. Australia are three points adrift of leaders France who take on a Tunisia side level on points with Denmark but behind them on goals scored.