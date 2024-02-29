Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Enzo Maresca is confident his Leicester City side are resilient enough to be unfazed by their loss to Leeds United last week. The Foxes were soundly beaten by Leeds last Friday night with Daniel Farke's side coming from behind to record a 3-1 win at Elland Road, their second win over Leicester this season.

As such, Leeds now sit within just six points of the league leaders in the Championship table and that lead could be trimmed down to three before Leicester next kick a ball, with the Whites taking on Huddersfield Town in the early kick off on Saturday. Leicester bounced back in midweek by edging out Premier League Bournemouth 1-0 with a Abdul Fatawu winner in extra time.

However, with the promotion pressure dialled up, they'll be tested once more this weekend as they look to get back on the horse and keep the Whites at arm's reach by beating QPR at the King Power Stadium. Maresca, though, insists Leicester are in a good place and have been all week as they prepare to tackle the final 12 games of the campaign.

"The mood was very good even before the [Bournemouth] game,” said Maresca, per Leicestershire Live . “When you play a game and you show yourself in the way we played last Friday, and for 80 minutes we dominated the game and created many chances, we have a normal goal [for Patson Daka] that was not allowed…

“The mood is not good when you play and you don’t show yourself and you see the opposition is better than you. I think it was so clear that we were very good, so the mood was good. [After Tuesday] it will be even better because we won the game. Overall, it’s a good mood.”