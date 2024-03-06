Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Enzo Maresca insists his Leicester City side must continue to 'grow' as they strive to get over the line in the Championship promotion battle. After losing three games on the bounce, Leicester returned to winning ways on Tuesday night as they edged out Sunderland 1-0 at the Stadium of Light.

The result was hard-fought but it ensured the Foxes remain three points clear of nearest challengers Ipswich Town, while Leeds United sit a further two points adrift. Of course, that cushion could be cut to just two points on Friday night should the Whites win at Sheffield Wednesday, and that would certainly pile the pressure on Leicester, who travel to face play-off hopefuls Hull City on Saturday.

Maresca knows Leicester haven't been at their best of late and they underwhelmed at times against Sunderland, too. But, he was delighted to see his side dig deep and show the character required to get the points, an attribute which could be valuable over the remaining 10 Championship games.

“After the three defeats in a row, it was important to win the game tonight,” Maresca said. “Probably tonight’s game has been the worst. Especially second half, we didn’t play well. Or at least we didn’t play in the way we played in the three games we lost.

“But at the end, football is about taking chances. We created many chances in the three defeats that we didn’t score. Tonight, again, we started the first half with many clear chances that we didn’t score. But fortunately we scored through Jamie.

"Also, as a team, we need to grow and to learn to win games in ugly ways like tonight. The second half we suffered a lot.

