Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Enzo Maresca admits he was relieved to see his Leicester City side get their promotion chase back on track on Easter Monday. After falling short against Bristol City on Good Friday, the Foxes were under a huge amount of pressure to bounce back on home soil against Norwich City, which they eventually did after falling behind, winning 3-1.

That was Leicester's second win in seven games in the Championship and despite picking up the three points, they remain outside the automatic promotion places, one point behind Leeds United and two behind leaders Ipswich Town. Leicester still have a game in hand on those above them in the table and Maresca will be hoping the Foxes have now turned something of a corner as they approach their final seven games of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Yeah, especially for the moment,” Maresca said when asked if he was relieved. “Because for different reasons, we didn’t win many games in the last five or six. So today was important.

“We started by going 1-0 down so we needed to be mentally strong. But the game was completely in control. We dominated the game. Even when we went 1-0 down it was just one corner. I’m very happy in this moment. We are in the final part, so winning games is important.

“At the end, we are human beings. Because for many reasons, we didn’t win many games, and because for some situations around the club. They are also human beings and they have emotions so when we scored the last one with Jamie, the game was finished, so we were all happy and we enjoyed the moment.”

Maresca and Leicester took a lot of criticism from supporters for the manner of Friday's defeat at Ashton Gate, but the Italian believes the win over Norwich answers those questions about his playing style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We tried to make them (the fans) happy by winning a game," he added. I can understand that for them it’s the only thing that matters, the only thing that is important.