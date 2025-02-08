Leeds United's FA Cup Fourth Round opponents Millwall have released a statement condemning tragedy chanting by the club's supporters at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Chants referencing the death of Leeds supporters Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight led to an increased police presence in the away end during the first half of the Lions' 2-0 victory.

Leeds issued a statement shortly after the full-time whistle, condemning those involved. Millwall have responded in kind, adding they too will work alongside the Whites and relevant authorities to identify those responsible.

"We all have a duty to ensure Millwall Football Club is represented proudly and responsibly at all times," Millwall's statement read.

"The club strongly condemns all forms of football tragedy abuse and is appalled to receive reports of such chanting from a minority at today's Emirates FA Cup fixture against Leeds United.

"Both clubs have suffered tragic losses to their respective families in recent history. Chanting about this is entirely unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the club or the governing bodies.

"It has no place in football and the club will work closely with Leeds United and authorities to identify those responsible."