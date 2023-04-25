Enormous Leeds United swing expected in Whites' survival bid despite triple boost for rivals

Leeds take on drop-battling rivals Leicester City at Elland Road this evening in an 8pm kick-off, ahead of which there is just one point between the two sides who are both teetering on the edge of the drop zone.

Leicester took themselves above out of the bottom three and above Everton on goal difference with Saturday’s 2-1 win at home to Wolves in new boss Dean Smith’s first home game in charge. The victory propelled the Foxes up to 17th and just a point and a place behind fifth-bottom Leeds who were again beaten 2-1 at Fulham.

United, though, are ultimately expected to take all three points from tonight’s gigantic clash against the Foxes which would boot the Whites four points clear of both Leicester and Everton who are in action on Thursday night at home to Newcastle United.

FAVOURITE: Leeds United striker Rodrigo, above, to score first in tonight's clash against Leicester City at Elland Road. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Leeds, who are still fifth favourites to go down with some firms, are hovering around the even money marker to beat Leicester this evening, despite a possible triple boost for the Foxes who were missing star duo James Maddison (sickness bug) and Harvey Barnes (hamstring) for Saturday’s win at home to Wolves.

Jamie Vardy was also taken off at half-time in Saturday’s win having had his foot caught by Wolves keeper Jose Sa but Foxes boss Smith reported that Vardy was okay afterwards and that both Barnes and Maddison were expected to return to training ahead of tonight’s clash at Elland Road.

Leeds, though, are solid favourites with every firm and no bigger than 13-10 to take all three points. Leicester can be backed at 11-5 whilst the draw is on offer at 13-5. Despite the prospect of Barnes, Maddison and Vardy all being fit, Leeds still have the first two players in the first scorer market which is just about headed by Rodrigo at 5-1, closely followed by Patrick Bamford at 11-2.

Kelechi Iheanacho is rated the chief Foxes threat at 15-2, followed by Vardy and Patson Daka who are both 8s - the same price as Whites winger Luis Sinisterra. Leeds duo Georginio Rutter and Willy Gnonto are then both 17-2, just ahead of Barnes at 17-2 before Maddison at 9s.

United pair Jack Harrison and Crysencio Summerville are then both 10s, followed by no goalscorer at 13-1. In a fairly tight market, a 1-1 draw is favourite in the correct score market at 6-1 but both a 2-1 win and 1-0 win for Leeds comes next at 9s.

In the market for relegation, Southampton are considered as good as down at 1-9, and Nottingham Forest are not a million miles behind at 1-4. The bookies expect Everton to join the Saints and Forest in dropping down a division as the Toffees are third favourites for the drop at 10-11.