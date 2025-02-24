An enormous boost in Leeds United's promotion is expected.

Leeds United are heading for tonight's huge Championship showdown at Sheffield United with massive backing and an enormous boost expected in the club's promotion bid.

Just two points separate the Whites and Blades at the top of the table and this evening's fixture offers Chris Wilder's side the chance to displace Leeds in first position by a point.

The bookmakers, though, are expecting the complete opposite outcome of a Blades blow but Whites victory at Bramall Lane which would provide the enormous boost of leaving Daniel Farke's side five points clear in pole position.

A Whites victory would also re-establish a seven-point cushion in the division's automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.

Despite being away from home, Leeds are odds-on with every bookmaker to make that happen in no bigger than 20-10 but as short as 4-5 with some firms.

Wilder's side can be backed at 10-3 and the draw is on offer at 13-5.

Leeds also have the first three players in the first scorer market which is headed by Joel Piroe at 9-2, comfortably clear of 13-2 shot Dan James and 15-2 chance Mateo Joseph.

Injury doubt Manor Solomon is joint-eighth in the list at 9s, the same price as teammates Willy Gnonto and Largie Ramazani but also Sheffield United's Kieffer Moore.

Tom Cannon is rated the chief Blades goal threat in being 8-1 to score first, the same price as Whites no 10 Brenden Aaronson.

Blades attacker Tyrese Campbell is then 17-2 - the same price as no goalscorer.

A 1-0 Leeds win and a 1-1 draw are the two outcomes heading the correct score market at 6-1.