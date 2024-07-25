Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An England youth international centre midfielder has signed for one of Leeds United’s new Championship rivals.

The Rams are back in the second tier following last season’s promotion as League One runners-up and Paul Warne’s side have now landed 19-year-old Crystal Palace midfielder David Ozoh on a season-long loan.

Ozoh has come through the ranks at the Eagles Academy and has already made 13 appearances for the first team including 10 in the Premier League.

Born in Valencia, Ozoh moved to England at a young age and the midfielder has five caps for England’s under-18s to his name.