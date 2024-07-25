England youngster leaves Premier League side to join Leeds United's new Championship rivals
Leeds United’s new Championship rivals Derby County have signed an England youth international midfielder from a Premier League side.
The Rams are back in the second tier following last season’s promotion as League One runners-up and Paul Warne’s side have now landed 19-year-old Crystal Palace midfielder David Ozoh on a season-long loan.
Ozoh has come through the ranks at the Eagles Academy and has already made 13 appearances for the first team including 10 in the Premier League.
Born in Valencia, Ozoh moved to England at a young age and the midfielder has five caps for England’s under-18s to his name.
He has become Derby’s sixth signing of the summer, following the acquisitions of Ben Osborn, Kayden Jackson, Jerry Yates, Kenzo Goudmijn and Ebou Adams.
