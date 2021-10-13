Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips salutes the Elland Road crowd. Pic: Getty

The Whites midfielder is hopeful of playing against Southampton this weekend as the Three Lions battled on without him.

Phillips missed last week's win over Andorra but was a key absence - according to some England fans - against Hungary at Wembley on Tuesday.

Gareth Southgate's men were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw and supporters made their feelings known post-match...

@LUFCDATA Those desperately calling for an England side playing in a 4-3-3 system without England Player of the Year Kalvin Phillips got exactly what they wanted tonight. England failed to win at home against Hungary. Who knew?

@JamesGreenInUK England miss Kalvin Phillips.

@IanDarke Bolder tactical approach is to be applauded - but England ARE missing Kalvin Phillips in there alongside Rice. Look a bit open.

@jasonjones05 Didn't think I would ever say this but England are missing Kalvin Phillips.

@hollins_ben Kalvin Phillips has made himself first name on the World Cup team sheet and added an extra 10m onto his price tag without even playing tonight.

@JakePearson_SL Going forward, if anyone ever questions why England play two midfielders when they have so many attacking options, they should be made to watch this match on repeat for the remainder of their days. Kalvin Phillips has been sorely missed.

@WorksopWhites This England team is missing Kalvin Phillips #lufc

@robyncollinsonx there’s a kalvin phillips shaped hole in this midfield.

@lufcJoe_ This is England without Kalvin Phillips btw, no surprise we’re playing bad.

@jord_8 This shows what kalvin Phillips brings for England. Tough hard working and sets the tempo to attack from.

@AA_Richards England really did miss Kalvin Phillips. Balance just wasn't right without him & Rice in midfield together.

@Mallysis England are desperately missing Kalvin Phillips.

@MaynardM Kalvin Phillips is so good that his absence from the England squad tacks on a few million more quid to his market value.

@ChrisGray1201 There’s a hole in the England team and it’s shaped like Kalvin Phillips.

@TerryC_MOT So it's not only Leeds that can't win without Kalvin Phillips.