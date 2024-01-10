Leeds United are preparing to say goodbye to one of the best servants of recent decades.

Leeds United hero Luke Ayling is set to depart Elland Road after more than seven years of loyal service. The full-back has been one of the fan favourites at Leeds over recent times, enjoying his best performances in those successful seasons under Marcelo Bielsa.

Now 32 years old and having slipped down the pecking order under Daniel Farke, Leeds have reportedly decided to send the veteran on loan to layoff hopefuls Middlesbrough for the rest of the season, but the departure has much more finality than a usual loan deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That's because Ayling's Leeds contract is set to expire this summer, meaning he has almost certainly played his last game for the club after racking up 251 league appearances for the Whites. Reports suggest Ayling's medical at Boro will take place on Wednesday ahead of the move becoming official, and it will be an emotional moment both for fans and the defender when the deal is complete.