'Embarrassing' - Strong warning to Leeds United and Jesse Marsch as fans make Fulham predictions

United’s travelling contingent vented their anger towards the team and boss Jesse Marsch during and after Thursday night’s 2-0 defeat at Leicester City as the Whites failed to win for a seventh game in a row.

Just three days later, the Cottagers will visit Elland Road and there are mixed predictions and strong warnings from our panel of fans.

Here is what the YEP Jury have had to say on the defeat at Leicester and expectations for Sunday’s visit of Fulham.

HOOKED: Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca, front, after a first half to forget at Leicester City. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.

ANDREW DALTON

We are 10 games into the season and the visit of newly-promoted Fulham gives Leeds the opportunity to get some much-needed points on the board and a bit of breathing space before the final three games before the World Cup begins.

If the side can reproduce the form from the Arsenal game they will cause Fulham some problems. Team wise, I would expect captain Liam Cooper to return and Jack Harrison as well. Fulham have made an impressive start on their return to the big league and Leeds will need to look at keeping Aleksandar Mitrovic quiet. It’s the start of a four-game run before we break up and if Leeds can get a positive result, things will look a lot happier come Monday morning.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Fulham 0.

ANDY RHODES

Well, where do we go from here? The performance on Thursday was nothing short of embarrassing. The Whites, once again, performed well until one mistake in midfield let them down. At the moment, Leeds are a side that can’t roll with the punches. Once they concede, they seem to be down and out and, at 2-0 in midweek, the second half wasn’t worth playing.

Tomorrow, then, United will need to find a way of being more resolute. Leicester didn’t have to push very hard to find a way through Leeds’ defence, and neither did Arsenal or Palace. Aleksandar Mitrovic is in sparkling form, which Leeds obviously don’t need.

Up front, they’ll also need to be more threatening. Leeds flooded forward throughout the Leicester game without ever creating a serious chance. There’s multiple reasons why Leeds are in a similar predicament to last season. If they’re not careful, this could turn into another struggle of a campaign.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Fulham 1.

KEITH INGHAM

After an abject display at Leicester City on Thursday there now must be questions asked on what Leeds do next. Do they stick with Jesse Marsch or does he get shown the Elland Road door? The 90-minute display, apart from Luis Sinisterra’s first-half excellent effort wasn’t good enough, it’s as simple as that. No win since the 3-0 victory over Chelsea back in August.

Tomorrow, Leeds face Fulham who beat Aston Villa 3-0 on the same night as Leicester beat Leeds. This is one game that United have to get something from because if they don’t, the crowd who have been patient, may well turn on the board and the coach.

Marsch may have to bring back Liam Cooper and Jack Harrison for the game to add a little experience for this important game and why not try Willy Gnonto in one of the front four positions? What is certain is that another defeat might just be Marsch’s last one as coach.

Both the players and Marsch need to show their critics that there is a reaction in them to only two points gained from seven games played. The fans once again are getting short-changed, especially those who witnessed that shameful performance at the King Power Stadium.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Fulham 2.

DAVID WATKINS

The trip to the King Power on Thursday bore all the hallmarks of any recent Leeds game. It was littered with defensive mistakes and highlighted once again how poor our finishing is. I didn’t think we played that badly in the middle third but at both ends, we were lacking in quality and another winnable game was lost.

Fulham had the boost of a 3-0 win over Aston Villa and will arrive at Elland Road in a confident mood, although we should remember they had the benefit of a penalty and an own goal as well as a Villa red card in their win. The Villa defeat was immediately followed by the jettisoning of Stevie Gerrard so the boos from the Leeds fans at Leicester will no doubt have Jesse Marsch contemplating his own future if Fulham now turn us over. I think we are better than that but if we continue to err at the back and fritter away chances up front then Sunday could turn out to be a very bleak day.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Fulham 2.

MIKE GILL

After his baffling team selection against Leicester, Jesse Marsch appeared to carry out a 'punishment substitution' when he withdrew Marc Roca and Robin Koch at half-time. Neither of these decisions will do anything to bolster United's confidence as they face the improving Fulham side tomorrow. For all his positive sound bites, Marsch is starting to look like a gambler who is seeing his pile of chips get smaller and smaller.

Fulham sit handily in ninth place after thrashing Aston Villa 3-0 after Douglas Luis was given his marching orders on 62 minutes and, after the game, manager Steven Gerrard was also shown the door. Aleksandar Mitrovic has finally taken big steps to bury the myth that he can't score goals in the Premier League. How the Whites could use a player who knows where the back of the net is. There is only one way out of this mess and that is to battle their way out. Jesse has to somehow steady his own nerves and those of his team.