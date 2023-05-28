Chris Sutton blasted Leeds United’s decision to sack Javi Gracia and replace him with Sam Allardyce as the Whites were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Speaking on BT Sport Score shortly after Harry Kane had put Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 ahead during Sunday’s 4-1 defeat, Sutton labelled the decison to bring in Allardyce for the final four games as “ridiculous and chaotic”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defeat at Elland Road confirmed the Whites’ relegation from the top flight, three years after they were promoted as Championship winners.

Leeds have had three managers this season, after sacking Jesse Marsch they eventually landed on Gracia as his replacement. However, a worrying run of form led to Allardyce’s arrival on a four-game deal but he picked up just one point from his matches in charge, a 2-2 draw at home to Newcastle United.

And with the Whites now relegated, Sutton hit out at the decision making from the club’s hierarchy.

“It was an absolute last roll of the dice, wasn’t it?” Sutton said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Big Sam coming in, it was just ridiculous, chaotic. I don’t know why they made that decision. They had 11 points from 11 games with Gracia but they lost their nerve, didn’t they? They got absolutely smashed at home by Crystal Palace and then Liverpool.