Elland Road rallying cry issued as Leeds United approach Premier League judgement

Come on Leeds United, do it for the fans.

Do it for the young kids in the Jack Charlton Stand.

SUPPORT: Leeds United sing a rendition of 'Marching On Together' (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Do it for those whose songs reverberate around Elland Road.

Win this game against Brighton to give us hope that this all-consuming Premier League journey we have been on can be extended into another season.

The last few months have been tough. Goals conceded at an alarming rate, matches lost in clusters, the name of Leeds United sucked back towards the bottom three by some magnetic force.

Marcelo Bielsa was the man with the magnetic appeal but now it’s Jesse Marsch’s boys out there fighting for the future of this city’s beloved club.

Through it all our support never relented. We got behind Jesse and the boys, we always have, we always will.

Sure, it will be nervy, it always is.

A stray pass here, a dalliance on the ball there, but each moment mirrored by a darting run here, an incisive through ball there.

If we’re nervous in the stands, think how they feel on the pitch.

So let’s shed those anxieties and give them our support like never before on Sunday. Let’s roar them on in everything they do; defending a corner, advancing up the pitch.

The love from the terraces towards Leeds United is, and always had been, unconditional.