The France Under-21 international has been first choice under three different head coaches: Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch and now Javi Gracia, and has been pleased with the first impression made by the Spaniard currently occupying the manager’s office.

Gracia is understood to be on a ‘flexible’ contract at Elland Road, which could see him leave at the end of the current campaign or extend his stay beyond Leeds’ final game of this season.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier believes Gracia’s start at Leeds – picking up seven points from four league matches – has struck the right chord with the first-team squad.

Leeds United manager Javi Gracia celebrates after the final whistle in the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday March 18, 2023.

Speaking during a press call whilst on international duty, Meslier said: “Javi is a good manager. We like his idea because we play football on the floor, we try to play also with me, the 'keeper, so I like this.

"We occupy all the space on the pitch and we score many goals. So yeah, I think we just need time with him to get better and we showed against Wolves that it works.

"We are so happy with him and we hope we can continue with him,” the 23-year-old added, appearing to speak on behalf of the Leeds camp.

Gracia himself has preferred not to discuss his own future, instead focusing on the task at hand: saving the Whites from the threat of relegation.

"I want to be honest with you and all of you: I'm not thinking of that,” the head coach told reporters last Thursday. “My target is this season and try to achieve our objective. At the end of the season, we'll see.

"In this moment I'm only focused on trying to finish the only way the supporters, the players, the club deserve and remain in the Premier League.”

