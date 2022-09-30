ANDREW DALTON

So after what seems to have been an age since Leeds United last kicked a football in earnest, they return to action on Sunday against an injury-ravaged Aston Villa side in front of the Sky TV cameras.

It’s hard to know how to predict this one but it’s hoped that Leeds will be able to rely on the likes of Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Fans arrive past a mural of the Leeds United club crest on the side of a house prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton FC at Elland Road on August 30, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds now have a run of eight league games before the World Cup and it gives the side a wonderful chance to get some more points on the board before the competition kicks off in November.

Last season’s game at Elland Road was one of the lowest points of the campaign and I do not anticipate the same this time round. Victory will set us up nicely for Palace next Sunday.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Aston Villa 0.

ANDY RHODES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having not played for four weeks, this might feel like a fresh start for a few teams. Leeds weren’t on a poor run but the results against Everton and Brentford will have given Jesse Marsch plenty to think about this month.

He’ll be hoping that Sinisterra can continue his run of four goals in four games for club and country, while he may have a few players back from the treatment room in time for Sunday’s clash.

The break will have also given Steven Gerrard time to work on his struggling side. Games between Leeds and Villa are rarely dull affairs, so expect fireworks from the off.

If Leeds can start this new chapter of the season as they did in August, they could break up for the World Cup in a strong position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Aston Villa 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Nearly a month has passed since the referee blow for full time after the disappointing 5-2 defeat at Brentford.

All we’ve had since then is an encouraging under-21s performance against Southampton in which Patrick Bamford scored a hat-trick and Willy Gnonto introduced himself to the fans with an impressive performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Gerrard’s Villa haven’t set the Premier League alight with some indifferent results so far but invested in the summer and have a squad with a lot of quality.

Leeds have nine games [including a Carabao Cup game with Wolves] to get a few more points on the board. In them they face Liverpool and Spurs away, so home games are so important to get those points from, starting with Villa.

I’m expecting a tough game, in a fixture where there is usually a bit of ‘needle’ between the two teams. The last time they met was pre-season when Villa won 1-0.

I’m going for a Leeds win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Aston Villa 1.

DAVID WATKINS

It is so long ago that we played our previous game that it’s hard to know what to expect as we restart our season with a home game against Aston Villa.

Villa did at least get one game played while we were on our enforced long break – a 1-0 win against West Ham that got them their first win on the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Games against Villa have a habit of throwing up the unexpected or the weird, as with the unforgettable 1-1 draw we had with them under Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds need to get something out of this game and three points would settle the nerves again after taking only a single point from our last three games. I’d hope that Patrick Bamford has been using the last 29 days to hone his finishing again now that (we hope) he is fully fit. Will Jesse spring any surprises? There is a case for including Wilfried Gnonto in the squad after his heroics with Italy but quite who he might displace is hard to guess.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Aston Villa 0.

MIKE GILL

Advertisement Hide Ad

In what almost seems like the start of a new season Leeds finally welcome Aston Villa to Elland Road. This has its advantages as all negatives can be wiped from the memory - the setback at Brentford? That was last season!

United should also be able to boast that more players are fit to play than at any time in living memory!

So lots of the best type of selection problems for Jesse Marsch.

Villa are one point behind United and were going through a very sticky patch before their creditable draw against Manchester City and a narrow win against Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike the Whites they are likely to have a number of key players injured. With thirty-odd thousand Leeds fans all suffering from football deprivation, expectations will be high and herein lies the biggest threat to the result.

Marsch's men must stay grounded and an early goal would be a great help in this respect.