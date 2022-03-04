Elland Road clash of Leeds United and Manchester United youngsters gets new date under new boss

The Whites youngsters were due to host the Red Devils under-23s in Premier League Two Division One on Monday, March 14 but the game has been pushed back 24 hours and will now take place on Tuesday, March 15 with a 7pm kick-off at Elland Road.

Leeds' under-23s will now be under new management until the end of the season following former boss Mark Jackson's promotion into new first team head coach Jesse Marsch's back room staff.

The Whites youngsters will now be under the care of Andrew Taylor whose side have also seen two recently postponed fixtures re-arranged.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GRAND STAGE: As the Whites youngsters take on the Red Devils youngsters at Elland Road, above, but now with a new date. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

The Premier League Cup clash away at Mansfield Town will now take place on Monday afternoon (March 7) - in a 1pm kick-off at the RH Academy.

The clash against the Stags was twice cancelled due to the recent influx of storms which also put paid to the league clash away at Brighton.

But the Premier League Two fixture away against the Seagulls has now been re-arranged to take place on Good Friday - April 5 - with a 2pm kick-off at Brighton's training ground.

For full ticket details of the Red Devils clash at Elland Road visit Leeds United's website HERE