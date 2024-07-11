'Electric winger' pivotal in Manchester United triumph signs Leeds United deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A winger who proved key to a triumph against Manchester United has signed a Leeds United deal.

Young attacker Connor Douglas has signed his first professional contract at Leeds United following a season in which he proved key to beating Manchester United’s youngsters.

Described at Leeds as an ‘electric winger’, 18-year-old Douglas bagged what proved the winning goal in a 2-1 win for the Whites under-21s against the Red Devils under-21s in a Premier League Two fixture at Old Trafford last August.

Douglas - who can play on either flank - has featured for both United’s under-21s as well as the club’s under-18s and the teen has now signed his first professional contract at Leeds, penning a two-year-deal that runs until 2026.

A statement from the Whites read: “The club would like to congratulate Connor on signing a first professional contract and we look forward to seeing his development at Thorp Arch.”