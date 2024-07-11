'Electric winger' pivotal in Manchester United triumph signs Leeds United deal
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Young attacker Connor Douglas has signed his first professional contract at Leeds United following a season in which he proved key to beating Manchester United’s youngsters.
Described at Leeds as an ‘electric winger’, 18-year-old Douglas bagged what proved the winning goal in a 2-1 win for the Whites under-21s against the Red Devils under-21s in a Premier League Two fixture at Old Trafford last August.
Douglas - who can play on either flank - has featured for both United’s under-21s as well as the club’s under-18s and the teen has now signed his first professional contract at Leeds, penning a two-year-deal that runs until 2026.
A statement from the Whites read: “The club would like to congratulate Connor on signing a first professional contract and we look forward to seeing his development at Thorp Arch.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.