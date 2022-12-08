Elche v Leeds United live: Updates and how to watch, Crysencio Summerville off injured

Leeds touched down in Spain last weekend for a World Cup break training camp and Jesse Marsch’s Whites face La Liga side Elche this evening in the first of three winter friendlies for the Whites. But the fixture against Elche is more than just a friendly with the annual Festa d'Elx Trophy on the line as Leeds face La Liga’s bottom-placed side.

Elche have hosted the Festa d'Elx Trophy annually since 1960 in the form of a one-off friendly against European opposition, played home or away. Barcelona and Real Madrid feature among the former winners and now Leeds could add their name to the roll of honour with victory in this evening’s 7.15pm kick-off. Tonight’s hosts have yet to record a victory from their 14 games in La Liga so far this term in which they have amassed just four points.

Our blog will keep you up to date with all the pre-match build-up, early team news and confirmed line ups followed by match updates and analysis before reaction and player ratings. The game is being broadcast live on LUTV.