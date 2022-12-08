News you can trust since 1890
Elche v Leeds United live: Updates and how to watch, Crysencio Summerville off injured

Leeds United face Spanish hosts Elche this evening in a mid-season friendly with a twist.

By Lee Sobot
2 hours ago

Leeds touched down in Spain last weekend for a World Cup break training camp and Jesse Marsch’s Whites face La Liga side Elche this evening in the first of three winter friendlies for the Whites. But the fixture against Elche is more than just a friendly with the annual Festa d'Elx Trophy on the line as Leeds face La Liga’s bottom-placed side.

Elche have hosted the Festa d'Elx Trophy annually since 1960 in the form of a one-off friendly against European opposition, played home or away. Barcelona and Real Madrid feature among the former winners and now Leeds could add their name to the roll of honour with victory in this evening’s 7.15pm kick-off. Tonight’s hosts have yet to record a victory from their 14 games in La Liga so far this term in which they have amassed just four points.

Our blog will keep you up to date with all the pre-match build-up, early team news and confirmed line ups followed by match updates and analysis before reaction and player ratings. The game is being broadcast live on LUTV.

VENUE: As Leeds United take on Elche at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, above. Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images.

Elche 1 Leeds United 2 live

Key Events

  • 7.15pm kick-off at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero
FULL TIME

Leeds secure the Festa d’Elx Trophy!

Big block

90 + 2: From Ayling to prevent an equaliser

Three minutes added time

90: Leeds heading for Festa d'Elx Trophy joy. Another Elche yellow for a nasty challenge

Klich is scoring goals

88: Twenty yards for this one, collects the ball, few touches to set himself, sends in a beauty into the top right

GOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL LEEDS!!!!!

88: Klich with a screamer

Pens?

87: Nobody seems to know what happens if this ends up in a draw

Leeds down to ten men

86: Perkins coming off, all outfield player subs used

Pushing and shoving

85: At a Leeds corner, Marsch then tells Perkins to go down, having treatment

Booking for dissent

82: For Klich, that’s three yellows now, Klich and Gyabi for Leeds

