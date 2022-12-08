Elche 1 Leeds United 2: Ten men Whites survive double injury blow to seal European trophy

Elche thought they had taken an early lead in the fourth minute when Lucas Boye converted at the second attempt only to be flagged offside. Leeds then immediately countered up the other end of the pitch and Crysencio Summerville looked destined to score when racing through only to be denied by a last ditch tackle from Elche’s John Nwanko. Both players were injured in the collision and in-form 21-year-old Dutch winger hobbled off to be replaced by Sam Greenwood in the 11th minute.

Leeds struggled to get out of their own half and Elche created a string of good chances before finally taking the lead on the stroke of half time. The hosts switched the play from left to right and Josan was played in behind Leo Hjelde before producing a lovely lovely dinked chip over the onrushing Joel Robles for a finish that went in off the post.

The pattern of the game continued after the restart but Leeds drew level through a neat move on the hour mark as Joe Gelhardt tapped home from a Sam Greenwood square ball after a lovely Jack Harrison pass. Whites boss Jesse Marsch then made six changes one minute later and Klich almost netted within seconds of being introduced as the Pole saw his curler tipped wide after a fine run from fellow substitute Mateo Joseph.

MATCH-WINNER: Leeds United's Mateusz Klich celebrates his brilliant late strike against Elche with Darko Gyabi. Picture by LUFC.

Both sides then had chances to bag the game's third goal and Leeds had to end the contest with ten men after substitute Sonny Perkins became injured with no further outfield players on the bench. Leeds, though, provided one final twist via a terrific strike from Klich who set himself 20 yards out and sent a beautiful shot into the top right corner to seal a 2-1 victory.