Elation for Leeds United youngster with huge promotion ahead of Whites final throw of dice

Twenty-one-year-old right back Cody Drameh has spent the season on loan at Championship side Luton Town who faced Coventry City in Saturday afternoon’s play-off final for a place in the Premier League next term.

Drameh started at right back but there were worrying scenes in the eighth minute as Hatters captain Tom Locker collapsed on the pitch and was eventually stretchered off after receiving several minutes of treatment. Reece Burke was brought on as the skipper’s replacement and Luton went ahead in the 23rd minute as Jordan Clark finished off a swift break from Elijah Adebayo’s pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry were unable to get going but the Sky Blues massively improved after the break and Mark Robins’ side levelled in the 66th minute through Gustavo Hamer who swept home from a precise Viktor Gyokeres pull back upon a break down the left. Coventry then lost Hamer to injury after an awkward landing but there were no further goals in normal time despite eight added minutes.

Luton looked to have bagged a dramatic winner in the 117th minute through Joseph Taylor but the goal was disallowed for offside after the intervention of VAR. With Drameh still on the pitch, the contest instead went to penalties and both side’s first five were all converted.

That meant sudden death but Coventry’s Fankaty Dabo skied a wild spot kick over the bar after Daniel Potts had converted to send the Hatters into the Premier League and keep the Sky Blues in the Championship next season.

Drameh’s parent club Leeds now must win Sunday’s final day hosting of Tottenham to stand any chance of Premier League survival but the Whites also need both Everton and Leicester City to slip up. Otherwise, Drameh’s Luton and Leeds will be swapping places next season.