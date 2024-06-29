Leeds are yet to announce their first incoming of the summer window, but on Friday afternoon announced the departure of Marc Roca to Real Betis for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £4 million. Jack Harrison has also returned to Everton on a season-long loan while youngster Sonny Perkins has joined Leyton Orient in League One for the 2024/25 campaign.
United's Championship rivals - particularly those who finished near the top of the table last season - have been busy, though, signing players to permanent deals as well as getting big wages off their books in some cases. Here are the pick of the bunch so far.
1. Ryan Giles - Luton Town to Hull City (transfer)
Exciting full-back Giles has penned a permanent deal with the Tigers after spending the second half of last season on loan at the MKM Stadium.
2. Ozan Tufan - Hull City to Trabzonspor (transfer)
Previously one of the Tigers' top earners, Tufan has returned to Turkey having scored ten goals in 37 league appearances last season.
3. Jack Rudoni - Huddersfield Town to Coventry City (transfer)
The Sky Blues have spent big on Rudoni, parting with around £5 million this summer as they seek to replace Callum O'Hare in attacking midfield.
4. Delano Burgzorg - 1.FSV Mainz 05 to Middlesbrough (transfer)
Wide attacker Burgzorg spent last season on loan at relegated Huddersfield Town but did sufficiently well enough to catch the eye of Michael Carrick and co at Boro.
5. Adama Traore - Hull City to Adem SK (transfer)
Mali international Traore has left the MKM Stadium following new boss Tim Walter's arrival, returning to Turkey on a free. Another example of Hull shifting sizeable wages from their books.
6. Ousmane Diakite - TSV Hartberg to West Bromwich Albion (transfer)
The Baggies have picked up defensive midfielder Diakite on a free transfer this summer. An ex-Malian youth international, the 23-year-old has spent the last six years in Austria.
