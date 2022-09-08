EFL statement on games as Leeds United await Nottingham Forest clash news after Queen's passing

Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral and Leeds United, the Premier League and the EFL all paid their respects in statements.

The EFL then released a statement announcing that Friday’s games of Burnley versus Norwich City and also Tranmere Rovers against Stockport County had been postponed as a mark of respect.

The statement added that “a determination regarding the remainder of this weekend’s scheduled fixtures would be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning.”

Leeds are due to return to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on Monday evening.

The country now enters a ten-day period of mourning following Her Majesty’s death aged 96 years old.

The PA News Agency are reporting that there will be no further announcements from the Premier League on Thursday evening regarding this weekend’s fixtures.

A meeting of governing bodies across a range of sports is understood to have been scheduled for Friday morning, where officials from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) will set out Government guidance on the official period of mourning.

RESPECTS: Paid to Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II outside Buckingham Palace. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.

It is understood sports event organisers will be left to make their own considered judgement regarding the staging of events during the days ahead.

An earlier meeting organised by sports governing bodies took place on Thursday afternoon.

Leeds are also due to take on arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford next Sunday on what would be the tenth day of mourning.