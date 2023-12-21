Championship referees have enjoyed a successful season so far, according to an independent review into decisions made by the officials. Leeds United have had to adjust to life without VAR again this season after suffering relegation from the Premier League.

While fans will likely prefer a game played without extended pauses and delays, they have had to readjust to having to accept some incorrect decisions without them being double checked. Although, the Premier League officials have produced plenty of incorrect decisions even after VAR review this season.

Nevertheless, Championship referees are proving that a game without VAR isn't that bad, after all. The EFL chair a weekly independent panel review of all decisions made in the second tier, assessing each week whether the key decisions made were correct, and the results up to this point are pretty impressive.

The results up to this point have now been published, and the independent panel has found that 85% of decisions made in the Championship so far this season have been correct. As many as 645 key decisions have been assessed, and 546 of those decisions have been deemed correct.

Analysts from refereeing association PGMOL and the clubs submit decisions they would like reviewed each week, and those decisions are reviewed by a group. A vote takes place on each decision, and the majority is taken as the correct decision. Results are regularly given to each of the clubs, while detailed reports are also given to referees, with points counting towards their score in the merit table. That merit table ultimately dictates the direction of their refereeing career, opening possibilities to getting bigger games, promotion to the Premier League group - Select Group 1 - and also the possibility of being demoted further down the pyramid.

Leeds boss Farke has been outspoken on decisions against his side on just a handful of occasions this season. In the Whites' 1-1 draw with West Brom in August, Farke said Leeds United must accept refereeing mistakes in the Championship. Luke Ayling rescued a point for Leeds in that game after the Baggies went ahead when a corner reached Jayson Molumby and his strike came off Brandon Thomas-Asante’s hand to beat Illan Meslier.

