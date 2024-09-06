The 2024-25 EFL squad lists have been unveiled.

Leeds United’s 2024-25 squad list has been unveiled by the EFL in addition to the club’s registered under-21s players for the new campaign.

Clubs had until 24 hours after the closure of the summer transfer window to submit a maximum list of 25 players eligible to play in the Championship for the rest of the season.

The Leeds list, featuring 21 players, has now been revealed by the EFL in addition to a list of 27 contracted under-21s players. All players included on the under-21s list are fully eligible to play in the Championship.

This summer’s new signings Jayden Bogle, Alex Cairns, Largie Ramazani, Joe Rothwell, Isaac Schmidt, Manor Solomon, Ao Tanaka and former loanee Joe Rodon all feature in the 21-man list along with returning pair Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober.

Mateo Joseph, Charlie Crew, James Debayo and Willy Gnonto are among the under-21s contracted players, of which there are 27. Loaned out pair Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins are both included.

Each club has to name a minimum of one ‘club developed player’ and seven ‘home grown players; in their squad list. Twelve players on United’s list are 'home grown' in Ethan Ampadu, Patrick Bamford, Jayden Bogle, Sam Byram, Alex Cairns, Karl Darlow, Joe Gelhardt, Dan James, Largie Ramazaini, Joe Rodon, Joe Rothwell and Pascal Struijk.

Clubs also have to include a 'club-developed player' within each matchday squad or must name one fewer player on their bench. Any player who was at the club for 'at least 12 months prior to the end of his Under 19 season' is classed as a club-developed player. Leeds can name Byram, Cairns or any under-21s player that has been with them for three seasons or more.

Leeds United squad list: Aaronson, Ampadu, Bamford, Bogle, Byram, Cairns, Darlow, Firpo, Gelhardt, Gruev, James, Meslier, Piroe, Ramazani, Rodon, Rothwell, Schmidt, Solomon, Struijk, Tanaka, Wober.

Leeds United under-21s contracted players: Chadwick, Chambers, Chilokoa-Mullen, Christy, Coleman, Cresswell, Crew, Debayo, Douglas, Ferguson, Gnonto, Gyabi, Joseph, Lopata-White, Mahady, McDonald, McFadden, Monteiro, Moore, Ombang, Perkins, Pirie, Richards, Snowdon, Thomas, Toulson, Wilson.