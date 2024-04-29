Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans admits Viktor Johansson is likely to leave the New York Stadium this summer. Johansson has already been linked with a host of clubs as the summer transfer window approaches and Leeds United are one of those who are said to be monitoring his situation.

Relegated Sheffield United and Stoke City have been linked to the goalkeeper, too, with a cut-price fee of around £1m thought to be enough to prise him away from the Millers. That's due to a relegation release clause in the Sweden international's contract in South Yorkshire and with Rotherham returning to League One after this season, that clause is expected to be activated.

Despite Rotherham's struggles for traction in the second tier this season, with the club seeing relegation confirmed with five games still to play, Johansson has been a shining light between the sticks. The Swede has kept five clean sheets in 44 Championship appearances since the start of the campaign and his work in goal has seen him pick up plenty of plaudits.

Saturday's loss at Bristol City was the first league game Johansson has sat out of this season, with Evans preferring to give second choice stopper Dillion Phillips a run out in the expectation that Johansson will be leaving the club.

“The chances are that, with the huge interest in him, Viktor will leave in the summer,” Evans told the Rotherham Advertiser. “It will probably be a life-changing move for the kid.”

Johansson started his career with Swedish club Hammarby, but the 25-year-old has been in English football since 2014, when he made the switch to join Aston Villa. He failed to make it into the first-team at Villa Park, though, and after a couple of years in the youth ranks at Leicester City, he was allowed to join Rotherham United on a free transfer in 2020.

Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email. He has since made 143 appearances for the club with a promotion from League One and an EFL Trophy win on his CV.

Of course, Leeds have an established number one goalkeeper in Illan Meslier, despite his recent struggles for form, and he has held that role for the majority of his time at Leeds. The club brought in Karl Darlow last summer to compete and push the Frenchman but the former Newcastle United man has made just four appearances in all competitions this season. Kristoffer Klaesson, who has made three outings under Daniel Farke, still has a year left to run on his current contract, too.