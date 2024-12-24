EFL make official Stoke City vs Leeds United decision on bet365 Stadium clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The EFL have made an official Stoke City vs Leeds United decision.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EFL have named their officiating team for Boxing Day evening’s clash between Stoke City and Leeds United at the Bet365 Stadium - with a very good Whites omen.

Stephen Martin will be the referee for the contest which will be the 500th in his career - 241 of which have come in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have never lost a game with Martin in charge, the Whites winning eight and drawing two of the ten games in which he has been the referee.

Mark Dwyer and Carl Fitch-Jackson have been named as assistant referees with Martin Woods as the fourth official.