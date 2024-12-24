EFL make official Stoke City vs Leeds United decision on bet365 Stadium clash

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 24th Dec 2024, 14:09 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 14:15 GMT
The EFL have made an official Stoke City vs Leeds United decision.

The EFL have named their officiating team for Boxing Day evening’s clash between Stoke City and Leeds United at the Bet365 Stadium - with a very good Whites omen.

Stephen Martin will be the referee for the contest which will be the 500th in his career - 241 of which have come in the Championship.

Leeds have never lost a game with Martin in charge, the Whites winning eight and drawing two of the ten games in which he has been the referee.

Mark Dwyer and Carl Fitch-Jackson have been named as assistant referees with Martin Woods as the fourth official.

