EFL make official Portsmouth vs Leeds United decision

The EFL have made an official Portsmouth versus Leeds United decision.

The officials have been named for Sunday lunchtime’s Championship clash between Portsmouth and Leeds United at Fratton Park, for which Robert Jones will be the referee.

Merseyside official Jones has taken charge of 17 games involving Leeds so far during his career but none since the FA Cup fourth round replay at Plymouth Argyle of February last year. Leeds eventually went through from that tie with a 4-1 win after extra-time.

The 17 Leeds games of which Jones has taken charge of have yielded nine Whites wins, five draws and just three defeats.

Only one Leeds player has been sent off by Jones, namely Eunan O’Kane who was given a straight red in the 1-0 Championship defeat at Ipswich Town back in January 2018.

Jones then refereed nine more Championship games involving Leeds over the next few seasons before taking charge of six contests featuring the Whites upon the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

Jones has only refereed two Championship games so far this season in which he has overseen 16 Premier League contests in addition to Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Ian Hussin and Neil Davies will be assistant referees for Sunday’s game at Fratton Park for which Stephen Martin has been named as fourth official.