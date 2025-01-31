EFL make official Leeds United v Cardiff City decision
The officials have been named for Saturday afternoon’s EFL Championship clash between Leeds United at Cardiff City at Elland Road for which Michael Salisbury will be referee.
Select Group Lancashire official Salisbury has taken charge of three games involving Leeds so far during his career, most recently the 4-2 Whites victory at Wolves in the Premier League clash of March 2023 in which Wolves pair Jonny and unused substitute Matheus Nunes were sent off.
Salisbury’s two other games in charge of Leeds matches both ended in defeat, namely the same season’s 4-3 defeat at Tottenham and 1-0 reverse at Everton.
The Lancashire official has taken charge of both Championship and Premier League games so far this season, most recently last weekend’s 4-1 win for Liverpool at home to Ipswich Town.
Marc Perry and Derek Eaton have been named as the game’s assistant referees for Saturday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off against Cardiff for which Jeremy Simpson will be fourth official.
