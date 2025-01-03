EFL make official Hull City v Leeds United decision on MKM Stadium battle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The EFL have made an official Hull versus Leeds decision.

The EFL have named their officials for Saturday afternoon’s Championship fixture between Hull City and Leeds United at MKM Stadium for which Cumbrian referee Anthony Backhouse will be the man in the middle.

Backhouse - who progressed from the Carlisle Youth Leagues - has taken charge of 26 Championship games so far during his career but the Cumbrian has only refereed two games featuring the Whites.

Select Group 2 referee Backhouse took charge of United’s 2-1 victory against Championship visitors Watford in October and was also the man in the middle for August’s 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat at home to Middlesbrough in which there were six yellow cards.

Hull have never lost a game with Backhouse in charge, his five games yielding four Tigers victories and one draw.

Alex James and Paul Hodskinson will be the assistant referees for Saturday's 3pm kick-off for which Adam Herczeg has been named as fourth oficial.